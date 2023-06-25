(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Body of a teenager boy was found from Gugera Branch Canal in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a 15-year-old boy floating on surface of water in Gugera Branch Canal near Rescue 1122 Station Jaranwala and informed the Rescue 1122.

The divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and fished out the body from canal water.

The body was later on handed over to area police who started investigation for its identification, he added.