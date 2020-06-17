Boy's Body Recovered In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:33 AM
The police recovered the body of a eight-year-old boy who had been missing for three days
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The police recovered the body of a eight-year-old boy who had been missing for three days.
The police said on Tuesday that RPO Sheikhupura Region Shahid Javed reached the spot after receiving information that the body of Boota was recovered.
The police sent the body to a mortuary for postmortem.
Further investigation is underway.