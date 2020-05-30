(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :The body of a 16-year-old boy was retrieved from waters of Panjkora River near Sachha Pul in Khal tehsil here after seven days from the incident on Saturday.

The boy named Shoaib son of Shah Sultan, resident of Khal had drowned into the river after a pick-up van fell into River Panjkora due to over speed.

SHO Khal, Kamran Khan said a case was registered against the driver and search for the missing boy was started. Three other persons, he said were retrieved from the water in injured condition.

Today after a gap of seven days, local people found the boy's body during sand digging from the river near Sachha Pul and shifted it to RHC Timergara for medico-legal formalities.