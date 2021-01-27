UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boys Given Antibiotics As Newborns Grow At Slower Rate, Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:00 PM

Boys given antibiotics as newborns grow at slower rate, Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :If boys get antibiotics in the first two weeks of life their weight and height gain is more likely to be below average – but the effect isn't seen in girls.

Some babies are given antibiotics to treat suspected bacterial infections and to prevent sepsis. Samuli Rautava at the University of Helsinki in Finland and his colleagues explored the long-term effects of giving antibiotics to newborns within two weeks of birth.

They recorded the growth of 12,422 children from birth to six years of age. All were born between 2008 and 2010 at the Turku University Hospital in Finland. Of these, 1151 babies were given antibiotics within the first 14 days of life because doctors suspected bacterial infection, newscientist.com reported .

Babies given antibiotics were more likely to have a significantly lower height and weight throughout their first six years of life than those who weren't given antibiotics – but this was only observed in boys, not girls. "We showed for the first time that antibiotic exposure during the first days of life has long-term effects," said Rautava.

The researchers suspect that the antibiotics cause long-term changes in the babies' gut microbiome, resulting in reduced growth.

Bacteria in the gut are "a forgotten organ", says co-author Omry Koren. They help digest our food, train our immune system and protect us from harmful, foreign bacteria.

"When we use antibiotics to kill bacteria that may cause disease, we inadvertently kill other good bacteria as well," says Rautava. This change in gut microbiome seems to be the driver of the impaired growth in young boys following antibiotic use.

To test this idea, the team implanted microbes from babies' faeces that were and weren't given antibiotics into mice. They observed the same resultsmale mice, but not female mice, that were given microbiota from antibiotic-treated babies were much smaller.

Exactly why the effect is seen only in males is still being investigated. Martin Blaser at Rutgers University, New Jersey, suggests it may be connected to sex-related differences in intestinal gene expression – males and females experience genetic differences in the intestine as early as two days after birth.

The long-term effects of a course of antibiotics need to be investigated, but Rautava says we shouldn't forget that the drugs are necessary to prevent severe bacterial infection in babies. "Antibiotics save lives," he said.

Related Topics

Drugs Driver Young Turku Helsinki Male Same Finland May All From Weight

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhuttoâ€™s Mehndi function will be held ..

4 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

20 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of â€“court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

50 minutes ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

50 minutes ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.