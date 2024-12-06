Open Menu

Boys Scouts Association Being Reorganized Across Punjab: Commissioner

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 03:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Boys Scouts Association is being reorganized across Punjab, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Amir Khattak.

The Commissioner took oath as the Divisional President of the Boys Scouts Association. Provincial Secretary, Boys Scouts Association Muhammad Tariq Qureshi administered the oath to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Engineer Amir Khattak.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Additional Commissioner and other administrative officers besides Scouts officials participated in the ceremony.

Solid steps would be taken at the divisional level to ensure the betterment of the scouts and their participation in human service, the Commissioner added.

It is necessary to promote the spirit of public service to strengthen the society, Engineer Amir Khattak said adding, the Deputy Commissioners should strengthen their respective associations.

Currently, there are 18,000 Boy Scouts and Girl Guides in Rawalpindi, the Commissioner informed.

He directed the authorities concerned to register more Scouts to promote the culture of voluntary service.

Deputy Commissioners should encourage school and college representatives in their respective districts to participate fully in the registration process, the Commissioner instructed.

After completing the registration process, the work force will increase which would be deployed for polio, dengue campaigns and other public interest projects.

The scouting movement is being extended to every school to instill confidence in the younger generation, he added.

