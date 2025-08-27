Boyun skiing resort to turn Swat into Pakistan’s adventure tourism capital

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Nestled among towering pines and snow-capped peaks, Swat, which is often called the Switzerland of Pakistan is on the brink of a major transformation in terms of adventure sports and mountains tourism.

With its stunning natural beauty, long mountains slopes and rising popularity among adventure seekers, Swat is poised to become a hub for winter sports, thanks to a groundbreaking decision by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to devolop a new skiing resort at Kalam.

In a move that may change the landscape of adventure tourism in Pakistan, officials have announced plans to develop a state-of-the-art skiing resort in Boyun Valley, Kalam that is a picturesque area tucked deep within Swat’s breathtaking highlands.

The aim is to reduce the overwhelming pressure of domestic tourists on the existing Malam Jabba resort and open up new opportunities for both local and international adventure seekers.

“Swat has the great potential to become one of the world’s premier adventure tourism destinations,” said Dr. Abdul Samad, Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Archaeology, and Museums, KP, while chairing a recent review meeting. “We are not just building a resort but we are building a future.”

The new resort site covers approximately 2,900 acres, much of it blanketed by dense forests and pristine snow. The master plan allocates around 1,400 acres for ski slopes that is all free of trees and another 1,500 acres for infrastructure including hotels, restaurants, and other recreational facilities. Importantly, environmental sustainability remains at the heart of the project.

“No trees will be cut,” Dr. Samad assured. “Our commitment to nature is as strong as our commitment to development.”

To ensure environmental and community welfare, project consultants including international expert Alexander Stänlichenr emphasized modern safeguards like early warning systems for floods and adverse weather. Local residents living in nearby huts may be relocated, but only under fair and fully compensated terms.

The rise in domestic tourism over the last few years has been a double-edged sword for Swat. While it brought economic activity, it also placed intense pressure on Malam Jabba, the region’s only ski facility.

“We see tourists wait hours for ski passes at Malam Jabba during peak season,” said Abu Zafar, President of the Adventure Club of Pakistan. “A new resort in Kalam is a much-needed step forward. It will ease the load and attract foreign athletes and enthusiasts alike.”

For locals, the project promises more than recreational joy but it’s a chance at livelihood. Hotels, restaurants, transport services, and ski training academies will open doors to jobs and business opportunities. It’s a plan not just for tourists, but for the people of Swat.

“The resort can inspire our youth to become professional winter athletes,” added Dr. Samad. “Why can’t the next world champion skier come from Kalam?”

Swat already boasts seven unique tourism features skiing, ice hockey, paragliding, river rafting, trout fishing, snowfall, and the Swat Motorway making it an unparalleled destination. The Boyun Valley ski resort could be the final piece in the puzzle to turn it into a true adventure capital.

Joining via Zoom from Australia, Alexander Stänlichenr offered the global perspective and said, “the international skiing community is always looking for new, beautiful locations. Boyun Valley has everything it takes to become a global hotspot.”

As the project inches toward provincial cabinet approval, optimism is high. For the young people of Kalam and the tourism economy of KP, this resort is more than just a ski facility. It’s a chance for growth, pride, and global recognition.

“We are building something extraordinary,” said Dr. Samad. “This is the start of a new chapter which is one that celebrates nature, nurtures talent, and connects Pakistan to the world.”