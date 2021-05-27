UrduPoint.com
Bozkir Lauds Pakistan's Lead Role In Taking Up Palestine Issue At International Level

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:41 PM

President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on Thursday lauded Pakistan for its lead role along with other countries in raising their voice for Palestinians and taking up the issue at international level that paved the way for cease-fire in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :President of the United Nations General Assembly Volkan Bozkir on Thursday lauded Pakistan for its lead role along with other countries in raising their voice for Palestinians and taking up the issue at international level that paved the way for cease-fire in Gaza.

He said Pakistan Foreign Minister as well as Foreign Ministers of other nations travelled a long way to the New York to take up the issue of Palestine and the situation in Gaza at UN General Assembly, when the resolution at UN Security Council was blocked.

President of UN General Assembly was speaking at a banquet hosted in his honor by President Dr Arif Alvi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

He was also appreciative of the Pakistan leadership including President Dr Arif Ali and Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising their voice for the Palestinians.

Volkan Bozkir said since the United Nations comprised of 193 nations, Pakistan was one of the some countries that make the difference with their role.

President Dr Arif Alvi in his remarks on the occasion commended the role of Volkan Bozkir in convening a special meeting of the General Assembly on 21 May 2021 to discuss the situation in Palestine.

He underlined the need to promote morality, tolerance, justice and righteousness in international relations and all platforms of the United Nations. The President also called for the implementation of the UN resolutions that affirmed the inalienable right to self-determination of the peoples of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir. To mitigate the social and economic impacts of Covid-19 on the developing countries, he underscored the importance of ensuring universal and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccine.

