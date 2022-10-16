BPBA to hold Pakistan, Afghanistan Boxing contest in November

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Balochistan Professional Boxing Association (BPBA) has decided to organize Pakistan, Afghanistan international professional competitions in November this year.

The decision was taken in the meeting held under the chairmanship of President BPBA Abdul Ghani Mengal.

Chairman BPBA Mir Farooq Mandai Mir Baba, Vice President II Khudabakhsh Hazara, General Secretary Ali Akbar Banglazai, Finance Secretary Abdullah Rand, Information Secretary Manoor Shahwani, Deputy Secretary Sanobar Khan, Joint Secretary Haji Atta Mohmif Mashwani, Office Secretary Abdul Man Lahri and others were also present.

General Secretary BFBA Ali Akbar Bengaulzai presented the agenda of the meeting. After consultation with the members, it was decided to hold International Professional Boxing in November, in which professional boxers from Afghanistan and Pakistan will participate.