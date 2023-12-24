Open Menu

BPC’s Elections On Dec 31

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2023 | 11:00 AM

BPC’s elections on Dec 31

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The annual elections of Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC) have been scheduled for 31st December 2023.

Chairman, Election Committee, Bahawalpur Press Club, Syed Masood Shah has said that schedule for holding annual elections of the BPC had been issued.

He said that the candidates for several offices of the press club body including the president, senior vice president, vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary, office secretary and members of executive committee had submitted their nomination papers.

He said that the final list of the candidates would be displayed on notice board of the Club on 25th December 2023

Related Topics

Election Bahawalpur December Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

11 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

11 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

12 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

12 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

12 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

12 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

12 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan