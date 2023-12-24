BPC’s elections on Dec 31

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The annual elections of Bahawalpur Press Club (BPC) have been scheduled for 31st December 2023.

Chairman, Election Committee, Bahawalpur Press Club, Syed Masood Shah has said that schedule for holding annual elections of the BPC had been issued.

He said that the candidates for several offices of the press club body including the president, senior vice president, vice president, general secretary, joint secretary, finance secretary, office secretary and members of executive committee had submitted their nomination papers.

He said that the final list of the candidates would be displayed on notice board of the Club on 25th December 2023