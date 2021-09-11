UrduPoint.com

BPJ Takes Out Peace Rally To Send Massage Of Love

Leaders of Balochistan Peace Jirga (BPJ) Lala Yousuf Khilji and Malik Imran Kakar Friday took out a peace rally which started from Torkhan Nasir Phatak and culminated near Quetta press club after passing through different roads

Addressing the rally participants, Lala Yousuf Khilji, Malik Imran Kakar and Akbar Khan Kharoti said "the purpose of today's rally is to send a message of love and peace to people living in the province", he said.

Lala Yousaf said that Pakistan is our country for which our forefathers have made sacrifices and its protection is now our responsibility which we will fulfill in any case.

He said that tributes were paid to the citizens and security forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing war on terror in the province.

