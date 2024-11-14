BPPRA Hosts National PPRAs Advisory Council Meeting 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 11:46 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) hosted a pivotal PPRAs Advisory Council Meeting at its headquarters.
Chaired by the Managing Director of BPPRA, Afzal Khoshti, the meeting brought together representatives from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank, Federal PPRA, Punjab PPRA, and AJK PPRA. Sindh PPRA, KPK PPRA, and GB BPPRA also participated remotely.
The meeting focused on the implementation of the E-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (E-PADS) across federal and provincial frameworks. Discussions highlighted several critical topics, including, Institutional Arrangement and Adequacy of Resources within PPRAs: Strategies to enhance capacity and efficiency.
Professionalization and Structured Training Programs, Building capacity through targeted training initiatives.
Development of Sustainable Procurement Policies, establishing forward-thinking strategies to integrate sustainability into procurement processes.
Challenges in the Oversight Role of PPRAs: Identifying bottlenecks and seeking actionable solutions to strengthen oversight.
A key highlight of the meeting was the recognition of BPPRA’s pioneering efforts in the e-procurement domain.
PPRAs from across the country lauded BPPRA’s achievements in improving the procurement regime and establishing itself as a leader in innovation and transparency. BPPRA was commended for its role as a trailblazer in e-procurement, setting a benchmark for other provinces and federal authorities.
Attendees sought BPPRA’s expert advice on addressing challenges in the implementation of e-procurement systems to ensure streamlined and transparent processes.
The meeting concluded with all participants reaffirming their commitment to sustainable procurement practices and enhanced coordination among all PPRAs.
They agreed to work collaboratively toward achieving a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable public procurement system across Pakistan.
