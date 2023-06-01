UrduPoint.com

BPPRA Launches E-procurement Software At GITEX Africa Digital Summit In Morocco

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 01, 2023 | 11:28 PM

BPPRA launches e-procurement software at GITEX Africa Digital Summit in Morocco

Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) has launched its e-procurement software named Tender Expert at the GITEX Africa Digital Summit in Morocco

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) has launched its e-procurement software named Tender Expert at the GITEX Africa Digital Summit in Morocco.

The e-procurement software launched by BPPRA is a complete procurement solution with separate components for suppliers, procuring agencies and regulators, said a news release.

The software is a unique tool for governments to ensure transparency, fair competition and save national exchequer.

More than 15 companies and startups from Pakistan were participating in the Africa's Digital Summit held in Morocco The Balochistan delegation led by Finance Minister Engineer Zmarak�Khan Achakzai has participated in the GITEX Africa Digital Summit.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government decided to convert all government contracts to e-tender aimed at preventing corruption in government contracts and ensuring transparency and quality work in construction projects.

More Stories From Pakistan

