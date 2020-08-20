BPPRA Organizes Two Days Workshop In Quetta
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:45 PM
Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) organized a two-days training workshop in Quetta
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) organized a two-days training workshop in Quetta.
Departments including Zakat, Irrigation, board of Investment, Agriculture, Communication and Works (C&W), Local Government, and Religious Affairs staff attended the two-days workshop.
Abdul Hameed Buzdar Director Capacity Building on behalf of BPPRA, Assistant Director G&S Hamal Attah Shaad, Assistant Director MIS, Ehsanullah, Aftab Ahmed and Mohsin Hanif conducted a session on BPPRA rules.
At the end of the workshop, certificates were distributed among the participants, said in a press release issued here on Thursday.