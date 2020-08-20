BPPRA organizes two days workshop in Quetta

Balochistan Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (BPPRA) organized a two-days training workshop in Quetta

Departments including Zakat, Irrigation, board of Investment, Agriculture, Communication and Works (C&W), Local Government, and Religious Affairs staff attended the two-days workshop.

Abdul Hameed Buzdar Director Capacity Building on behalf of BPPRA, Assistant Director G&S Hamal Attah Shaad, Assistant Director MIS, Ehsanullah, Aftab Ahmed and Mohsin Hanif conducted a session on BPPRA rules.

At the end of the workshop, certificates were distributed among the participants, said in a press release issued here on Thursday.