BPS teachers demand service structure

The Association of BPS Teachers in Universities on Monday demanded the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to provide them service structure for appointment and promotions of BPS faculty

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The Association of BPS Teachers in Universities on Monday demanded the Higher education Commission (HEC) to provide them service structure for appointment and promotions of BPS faculty.

Addressing a press conference in Gilgit, the teachers said HEC has divided the university faculty into BPS and TTS groups.

They said HEC has provided a proper service structure for appointment and promotions for TTS faculty and ignored the BPS.