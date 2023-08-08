BPSC decides to conduct PCS exam after CSS

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday announced to conduct Assistant Commissioners, Section Officers, and DSP exams in November 2023.

In view of the request of the applicants, the chief minister directed the BPSC to conduct the PCS examination after the CSS special exams.

It may be recalled that there was a long-standing demand of the students that the PCS exam should be scheduled after the CSS special competition exam so that they could prepare for both exams.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister Imran Gichki, the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister contacted the Chairman BPSC Abdul Salik and had a detailed discussion with him after which BPSC agreed to postpone the PCS exams.