BPSC Delegation Calls On Governor Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 12:10 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :A delegation of Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) led by its Chairman Abdul Salik Khan called on Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Friday at Governor House here.

The performance of the meeting institution, observance of merit, procedure of examinations and interviews and future course of action were discussed in the meeting.

On the occasion, Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha said that the society could be strengthened only by upholding justice. He said that the Balochistan Public Service Commission has a key role to play in maintaining merit in the competitive examinations and interviews.

Governor Balochistan said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide employment opportunities to the youth and utilize their potential for the national interest.

He said that there was no shortage of talents in our youth but it was important that they would be provided opportunities and facilities. It is a matter of pride that students from our rural areas are achieving prominent positions in competitive examinations despite limited resources, he added.

The Governor Balochistan said that it was the responsibility of the Chairman Balochistan Public Service Commission and his entire team to play their due role in making the institution more efficient and transparent in order to provide rights on a merit basis to youth.

Finally, Chairman Abdul Salik Khan presented the annual report of the Public Service Commission to the Governor of Balochistan.

