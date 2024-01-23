Open Menu

BPSC’s Chairman Calls On Home Minister Zubair Jamali

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 10:03 PM

Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Abdul Salik Khan called on Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Abdul Salik Khan called on Balochistan Caretaker Home Minister Mir Zubair Jamali on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Caretaker Home Minister Muhammad Zubair Jamali said that the commission's merit-based recruitments are guaranteed the country's development and in today's era, harmony with modern technology was very important for the youth of Balochistan.

He said that the commissions are performing their services in a very good manner. On my behalf, the commission deserves congratulations.

In the meeting, Chairman Public Service Commission Abdul Salik Khan said that all the students of Balochistan are equal for me saying that those work hard that they would come forward.

