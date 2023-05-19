Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Friday said a university was not just an educational and research institution rather future of the generations was connected with the universities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Friday said a university was not just an educational and research institution rather future of the generations was connected with the universities.

He expressed these while addressing the participants of "All Balochistan Public Sector Universities (BPSUs) Vice Chancellors Conference" held here.

Vice-chancellors, political intellectuals, representatives of the Higher Education Commission, provincial secretaries, educationists, and researchers were present on the occasion.

The Governor said, "We have to formulate a comprehensive strategy to determine our national priorities and to solve the financial, administrative, and teaching problems of the universities on a permanent basis." He said this strategic plan would not only guide Balochistan but all public and private universities across the country.

The Governor said making public sector universities self-sufficient, promoting a healthy educational environment, and protecting the future of students were serious issues.

There is a need for discussion and consultation in a very scholarly, philosophical, and intellectual manner on all the issues, he added.

He said after the successful holding of the Vice Chancellors' Conference, it was hoped that the participating thinkers and academicians would guide us to get out of the current crisis.

We, in this regard, all have a great responsibility to provide a new version of the future through understanding and consultation to stabilize our higher education institutions, he said.

Governor Balochistan assured the participants that after fixing the new date of the first All Vice-Chancellors' Conference, all of you would witness that very soon we would also give you the good news of the practical implementation of the "Future Road Map".

Earlier, Acting Vice-Chancellor Dr. Abdul Rehman shed light on the aims and objectives of the first All-Vice-Chancellors' Conference.

At the end of this historic conference, the suggestions and recommendations of the participants will be finalized into the strategic plan