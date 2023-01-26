B&R dept officer suspended over illegal road cutting

(@FahadShabbir)

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed has taken action on illegal road cutting and suspended an officer of the Building and Road Department (B&R) while a three-member committee has been formed to conduct inquiry in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed has taken action on illegal road cutting and suspended an officer of the Building and Road Department (B&R) while a three-member committee has been formed to conduct inquiry in this regard.

The administrator during his visit of S.M.C.H.S, expressed displeasure over illegal road cutting and reprimanded the officers, on which an officer has been suspended immediately.

During the visit of PIB road, he monitored road carpeting work and ordered officers to remove immediately encroachments around the roads.