UrduPoint.com

B&R Dept Officer Suspended Over Illegal Road Cutting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 08:45 PM

B&R dept officer suspended over illegal road cutting

Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed has taken action on illegal road cutting and suspended an officer of the Building and Road Department (B&R) while a three-member committee has been formed to conduct inquiry in this regard

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Administrator DMC East, Syed Shakeel Ahmed has taken action on illegal road cutting and suspended an officer of the Building and Road Department (B&R) while a three-member committee has been formed to conduct inquiry in this regard.

The administrator during his visit of S.M.C.H.S, expressed displeasure over illegal road cutting and reprimanded the officers, on which an officer has been suspended immediately.

During the visit of PIB road, he monitored road carpeting work and ordered officers to remove immediately encroachments around the roads.

Related Topics

Visit Road Shakeel

Recent Stories

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation in Fi ..

Blinken, Mexico's Ebrard Discuss Cooperation in Fighting Drug Trafficking - US S ..

2 minutes ago
 US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

US growth slows in 2022 as downturn fears loom

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening ..

Punjab govt to grant Rs 1.20 bln for strengthening higher education: Governor Pu ..

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt to start Pink bus service from February ..

Sindh govt to start Pink bus service from February 1 to facilitate working women ..

2 minutes ago
 32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city ..

32 fair price flour stalls set up in Larkana city to provide wheat flour on disc ..

2 minutes ago
 Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Sate ..

Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Satellite in 2023 - Authorities

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.