Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Brace for hotter days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Brace for hotter days as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to rise 34 degrees Celsius by this weekend. It is unlikely to rain in next few days.

The city remained hot and dry on Wednesday as the maximum temperature was recorded 30 degree Celsius and the minimum was 16 degree Celsius in the provincial capital.

The last rainy spell meanwhile cleaned the air as overall air quality index improved to 100 almost satisfactory and is likely to remain moderate till this weekend.

Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, including the provincial capital,during the next 24 hours.

