UrduPoint.com

Brace For Shower Spell From Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Brace for shower spell from Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Met office has predicted a rainy spell (isolated heavy falls) from May 23rd (Tuesday) to May 26th (Saturday).

The wind-dust storm-rain with a few hailstorm (isolated heavy falls) is likely to cover upper and central parts of the country including the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on May 22nd and likely to persist during the week with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from tomorrow.

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is also expected in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, KPK, Balochistan, Sindh and Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum during these days.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Murree Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Attock May From

Recent Stories

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

15 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

56 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

1 hour ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

2 hours ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.