Brace for shower spell from Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :The Met office has predicted a rainy spell (isolated heavy falls) from May 23rd (Tuesday) to May 26th (Saturday).

The wind-dust storm-rain with a few hailstorm (isolated heavy falls) is likely to cover upper and central parts of the country including the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department, a westerly wave is likely to enter in western and upper parts of the country on May 22nd and likely to persist during the week with occasional gaps.

Under the influence of this weather system, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Sargodha, Mianwali, Layyah, Khushab, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal, Sialkot, Kasur, Pakpattan, Okara, Sahiwal, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur from tomorrow.

Wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is also expected in parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, KPK, Balochistan, Sindh and Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum during these days.