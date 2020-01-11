Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for pushing him into sobriety after Angelina Jolie split

(@FahadShabbir)

Hollywood's most popular couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had left the world heartbroken after they parted ways.And while the split had been a shocker for Brangelina fans, the two also went through quite a struggle after it happened.

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Hollywood's most popular couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had left the world heartbroken after they parted ways.And while the split had been a shocker for Brangelina fans, the two also went through quite a struggle after it happened.

But helping the Ad Astraactor was none other than his namesake buddy Bradley Cooper.Pitt while taking to the stage of the National board of Review Annual Awards Gala, expressed his gratitude towards the Silver Linings Playbook star while he opened up about his alcoholism."I got sober because of this guy," he said as he accepted the award for the Best Supporting Actor by Cooper himself.

"And every day's been happier ever since," he added."Thank you, Bradley.

Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I love you, and I thank you."Apart from singing praises for Cooper, Pitt continued his speech saying: "I know very little about the National Board of Review.

You guys have been around for a century? I know so little, other than you love films. I started to Google you, look you up and I thought, '[expletive] it! I love films too. That's good enough for me.'"