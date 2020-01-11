UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brad Pitt Thanks Bradley Cooper For Pushing Him Into Sobriety After Angelina Jolie Split

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 03:42 PM

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for pushing him into sobriety after Angelina Jolie split

Hollywood's most popular couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had left the world heartbroken after they parted ways.And while the split had been a shocker for Brangelina fans, the two also went through quite a struggle after it happened.

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th January, 2020) Hollywood's most popular couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had left the world heartbroken after they parted ways.And while the split had been a shocker for Brangelina fans, the two also went through quite a struggle after it happened.

But helping the Ad Astraactor was none other than his namesake buddy Bradley Cooper.Pitt while taking to the stage of the National board of Review Annual Awards Gala, expressed his gratitude towards the Silver Linings Playbook star while he opened up about his alcoholism."I got sober because of this guy," he said as he accepted the award for the Best Supporting Actor by Cooper himself.

"And every day's been happier ever since," he added."Thank you, Bradley.

Bradley just put his daughter to bed and then rushed over to do this. I love you, and I thank you."Apart from singing praises for Cooper, Pitt continued his speech saying: "I know very little about the National Board of Review.

You guys have been around for a century? I know so little, other than you love films. I started to Google you, look you up and I thought, '[expletive] it! I love films too. That's good enough for me.'"

Related Topics

World Google Film And Movies Split Brad Pitt Bradley Cooper Angelina Jolie Silver From Best Love

Recent Stories

At least 12 dead in migrant boat sinking

43 seconds ago

Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as new Sultan of Oman

14 minutes ago

Oman ruler pledges to follow 'non-interference' po ..

44 seconds ago

At least 12 dead in migrant boat sinking: Greek co ..

45 seconds ago

As young India protests, young Bollywood finds its ..

46 seconds ago

Hira Mani sets the internet ablaze with killer dan ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.