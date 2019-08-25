UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bradman Hall Of Fame To Honour Waqar Younis This Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

Bradman Hall of Fame to honour Waqar Younis this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Fast bowling legend Waqar Younis will be honoured at 13th annual Bradman Gala Dinner, set to be held on Wednesday 13 November 2019 at the Sydney cricket Ground.

"This year we are honouring Waqar Younis, one of Pakistan's greatest ever fast bowlers. As always, many past and current Test players should be in attendance," said the Bradman Museum & International Cricket Hall of Fame.

Australia former openers Mathew Hayden and Justin Langer were inducted as the Honourees in the last year's Gala dinner, bradman.com.au reported.

"Incidentally, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Bradman Museum.

On October 14, 1989 Sir Donald and Lady Jessie Bradman stood on the steps of the Bradman Oval pavilion and officially declared the Bradman Museum open".

Waqar was also inducted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013 before the start of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai sports City.

The pace-bowling legend, also called the 'Burewala Express', claimed 373 wickets from 87 Tests and 416 scalps from 262 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) while representing Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket ICC Sports Sri Lanka Dubai Sydney Burewala Dubai International Cricket Stadium October November 2019 National University From

Recent Stories

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

1 hour ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

2 hours ago

ADGM admits 4th RegLab cohort

2 hours ago

60 international diplomats receive training at Emi ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Khalifa extends invitation to Kazakh Presid ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.