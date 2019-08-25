Bradman Hall of Fame to honour Waqar Younis this year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Fast bowling legend Waqar Younis will be honoured at 13th annual Bradman Gala Dinner, set to be held on Wednesday 13 November 2019 at the Sydney cricket Ground.

"This year we are honouring Waqar Younis, one of Pakistan's greatest ever fast bowlers. As always, many past and current Test players should be in attendance," said the Bradman Museum & International Cricket Hall of Fame.

Australia former openers Mathew Hayden and Justin Langer were inducted as the Honourees in the last year's Gala dinner, bradman.com.au reported.

"Incidentally, 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the Bradman Museum.

On October 14, 1989 Sir Donald and Lady Jessie Bradman stood on the steps of the Bradman Oval pavilion and officially declared the Bradman Museum open".

Waqar was also inducted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013 before the start of the first Twenty20 International (T20I) between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai sports City.

The pace-bowling legend, also called the 'Burewala Express', claimed 373 wickets from 87 Tests and 416 scalps from 262 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) while representing Pakistan.