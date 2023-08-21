Head of Brahvi Academy and a senior lawyer Advocate Salahuddin Mengal called on Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN)'s Head Agha Ahmad Gul on Monday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Head of Brahvi academy and a senior lawyer Advocate Salahuddin Mengal called on Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN)'s Head Agha Ahmad Gul on Monday.

They exchanged views about Balochistan's social economic development and various aspects of China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) and its development in the meeting.

BTTN's head presented Salahuddin Mengal with some of the research work which is directly related to Balochistan and has serious interest of Pakistan.

The head of BTTN thanked Mengal for inviting him to visit the Brahvi Cultural Center.