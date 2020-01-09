UrduPoint.com
Braille Printing Press Soon In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:21 PM

The district administration has decided to set up a computerized braille printing press in the city for the education of visually handicapped children

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to set up a computerized braille printing press in the city for the education of visually handicapped children.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq said the project would be initiated for welfare of special children as per the vision of Prime minister Imran Khan, adding that the braille printing press workshop will be first ever of its kind to be used for printing special books.

The commissioner said that PC-1 of assembling unit was in final stage, adding that wheel chairs and electric white cane (stick) would be manufactured in the assembling unit.

He said that the project will be completed in the current year after approval from Punjab government.

Sources informed that PTI MNA Ahmed Hussain Dehar was taking keen interest in the project and would extend Rs 140 million funds for the braille printing press workshop.

