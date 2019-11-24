UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brain Cancer: Lithium May Restore Cognitive Function After Radiation

Sumaira FH 43 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 11:48 AM

Brain cancer: Lithium may restore cognitive function after radiation

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th November, 2019) Radiation treatment saves lives, but it can also have a detrimental effect on the brain. New findings suggest that a well-known medication can reverse the damage.Share on PinterestNew research in mice finds that lithium can restore some of the cognitive functions that people lose as a result of radiation therapy.Lithium could become the "first pharmacological treatmentTrusted Source of cognitive late effects in childhood cancer survivors," according to a research team at the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden."In the past few years, pediatric oncology has become better at saving lives but does so at a high cost," states Prof.

Klas Blomgren, a consultant at the institute's Department of Women's and Children's Health."Virtually all children who have received radiation treatment for a braintumor develop more or less serious cognitive problems," he continues.

"This can cause difficulties learning or socializing and even holding down a job later in life."Finding a way to limit or even reverse this harm was the purpose of a new study, which appears in Molecular PsychiatryTrusted Source.

How does lithium work?According to the University of California, San Francisco, more than half of those with a brain tumor who undergo radiation therapy experiencecognitive decline.Moreover, a 2013 study in the Journal of Clinical Oncology found that after such therapy, young children showed a "significant" drop in IQ scores.However, lithium a medication that doctors commonly use to treatbipolar disorder may be able to reverse this damage.Experts are unsure exactly how lithium works, but new findings suggest that it affects two important proteins.One, called Tppp, is necessary to help cells maintain their shape, while the other, GAD65, plays a role in regulating brain cell communication.In the study, researchers administered lithium to female mice 4 weeks after the animals had undergone radiation treatment.

These mice were young, and they received lithium until they reached early adulthood.The team compared the formation of neurons in the brain at three separate times: immediately, 2 weeks, and 4 weeks after the administration of lithium.

Related Topics

Job San Francisco Young Stockholm Sweden May Women Cancer All Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 24, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE has made great strides in preserv ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French Minister of Arme ..

12 hours ago

East Africa storms kill 39 in Kenya and Tanzania

13 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives condolences of Brazilia ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.