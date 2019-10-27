Brain immune cells may protect against OCD, anxiety

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th October, 2019) Over the last decade, scientists have been discovering that microglia, a type of immune cell that resides in the brain, do more than respond to illness and infection.Now, new research in mice has linked the dysfunction of microglia of a particular genetic lineage to anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).The recent Cell Reports study also shows that female sex hormones can worsen the anxiety symptoms that arise when this subset of microglia do not function correctly.The discovery sheds light on the brain biology of anxiety and conditions that relate to it, such as OCD, whose root causes have remained unclear.Microglia have many functionsSince their discovery in the 1920s, scientists have come to appreciate the important roles that microglia play in the brain following injury, infection, and illness.They have shown that these innate immune cells play a part in conditions ranging from Alzheimer's disease and multiple sclerosis to brain cancer.Studies have shown, for instance, that microglia contribute to many aspects of brain development, including the generation of the myelin sheath that protects nerve fibers and the stimulation and pruning of connections between brain cells.'At least two different lineages'In their study paper, Traenkner and colleagues cite studies that have suggested that under conditions of prolonged stress, abnormal microglia activity may cause depression or anxiety.

They also explain that not all microglia are the same.

For example, in their own research, they "recently demonstrated that there are at least two different lineages of microglia" and that it is possible to program them to do different things.Hoxb8-lineage microgliaWhat Traenkner and colleagues did in the new study was to identify the cells responsible for this behavior as microglia that have descended from precursors with a Hoxb8 lineage.Their experiments showed that inactivating Hoxb8-lineage microglia in mice caused overgrooming and that active Hoxb8-lineage microglia can stop the compulsive behavior."Researchers have long suspected," notes Traenkner, "that microglia have a role in anxiety and neuropsychological disorders in humans because this cell type can release substances that may harm neurons."So, the fact that microglia can protect against anxiety surprised them, he adds.In their experiments, the researchers also saw how female sex hormones can worsen the OCD and anxiety that arises from dysfunctional Hoxb8-lineage microglia.

The symptoms were consistently more severe in the female mice than in the male mice.