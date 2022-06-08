UrduPoint.com

Brain Tumour Causes By Exposure To Radiation For Long Period Of Time: PINS ED

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Brain tumour causes by exposure to radiation for long period of time: PINS ED

Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Wednesday said that a brain tumour caused by exposure to radiation for a long period of time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Institute of Neurosciences (PINS) Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Wednesday said that a brain tumour caused by exposure to radiation for a long period of time.

He added that innovation in the medical world had revolutionized the field of neurosurgery and even the most complex surgeries were being performed with ease.

Speaking on the occasion of Brain Tumour Day here, Khalid Mahmood said that more than 15 million people worldwide suffered from brain tumours, while according to the World Health Organization, the number of women suffering from brain tumours was far higher than the number of men.

He said that operations had become possible and now with the invention of medical science, the rate of digestion of patients had improved a lot compared to the past.

ED PINS called for awareness in Pakistan for prevention and treatment of dementia and related diseases. He said that brain tumour was a treatable disease and all facilities of neurosurgery were available in Pakistan.

Neurosurgeon said."Permanent and severe headaches, brain tumour headaches are more common in the morning, blurred vision, if there is a sudden electric shock in your body and for a moment you paralyze your whole body.

If you notice that this is a sign of a brain tumour, dizziness and drowsiness may be included, so you should contact a qualified doctor immediately." Prof. Khalid Mehmood said that PINS was still playing a significant role in neurosurgery and patients with brain injuries were brought to this hospital due to traffic accidents and other causes from all over the country.

He said that the celebration of World Tumour Day was started by German doctors in 2000 with the aim of highlighting the seriousness of the problem and ensuring increase in facilities for surgery and treatment of tumours.

He said that in all major hospitals of Punjab, treatment of neurosurgery was available but there was a severe shortage of neurosurgeons in the country which needed to be addressed on priority basis.

He said that there were two types of brain tumours, a Primary brain tumour that occured in the brain from the beginning and a secondary brain tumour in which the disease spread to people with liver, kidney, breast and lung cancer and reached their brain.

He said that the most important thing for young neurosurgeons was to research and determine the nature of every tumour that came to their notice as it was very important for the life of their patient.

