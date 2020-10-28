UrduPoint.com
Brainfield Online School Organizes "Digital Citizenship" Workshop

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:03 AM

"Digital Citizenship" workshop and training session was organized by Brainfield Online School here on Tuesday to motivate parents, students and general public to move towards an online education system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :"Digital Citizenship" workshop and training session was organized by Brainfield Online School here on Tuesday to motivate parents, students and general public to move towards an online education system.

Executive Director of Brainfield Online School Abeerul Haq, Directors Ms. Nusrat Haris and Muhammad Abass Hussain highlighted the importance of digitization of education in this modern world especially after COVID-19 pandemic.

Elaborating Digital Citizenship for future generations (Gen-Z), Abeerul Haq said it denotes the knowledge and skills to effectively use digital technologies to communicate with others, participate in society and create and consume digital content.

He said the information about a particular person that exists on the internet as a result of their online activity is called Digital Footprint, he added.

Brainfield Online School is offering the best in Primary education delivered by expert teachers, adding that it also assesses every student at the start of the academic year or any academic term when required, Abeerul Haq said.

He said Brainfield Online School would provide an opportunity to every child to get Cambridge system education with nominal expenses which even costs a huge amount in the ordinary schooling system.

In order to provide students with the best of its kind support during the times when it was most required, a Health Insurance Plan would also be available for them, he said and elaborated that it provides students medical support and assistance in case of any medical emergency.

Muhammad Abass Hussain said one can take full benefit of Cambridge education system through our online schooling for which digital device would also be provided to the students with a comprehensive training about how to operate it.

Replying to a question, he said load-shedding could not affect online education system as through this system digital devices would be provided to the students that could be used for several hours if fully charged.

The school owners, principals, teachers, students and parents were among those who had attended the workshop.

