Brake Failure: Bus Passengers Critical Injured
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A devastating accident occurred on Motorway M2 at Salt Range area near Kallar Kahar on Wednesday where
passenger bus experienced brake failure and in result of collision with a roadside wall, at least seven people including a minor girl were critically injured.
According to the information, rescue officials said that passenger bus was traveling to Faisalabad when it experienced brake
failure and rammed into a roadside wall on Motorway M2, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the wounded persons to Trauma Center Kallar Kahar.
