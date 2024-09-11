Open Menu

Brake Failure: Bus Passengers Critical Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) A devastating accident occurred on Motorway M2 at Salt Range area near Kallar Kahar on Wednesday where

passenger bus experienced brake failure and in result of collision with a roadside wall, at least seven people including a minor girl were critically injured.

According to the information, rescue officials said that passenger bus was traveling to Faisalabad when it experienced brake

failure and rammed into a roadside wall on Motorway M2, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the wounded persons to Trauma Center Kallar Kahar.

