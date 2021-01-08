Branch organizations of the party play vital role in success of PPP in upcoming elections: Ch.Latif Akbar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :The President of Pakistan People's Party Azad Kashmir Ch.Latif Akbar has said that branch organizations of the party would play a vital role in the success of Pakistan people's Party in upcoming elections in Azad Kashmir and said it is bliss to say that all office bearers of the party have classical working relationship within them which is a good omen. He said while addressing a Meeting of new office bearers of branch organizations of the party on Thursday.

He directed the new office bearers to complete party membership up to 31 January 2021 at divisional, district level and in Kashmiri refugees settled in Pakistan.

The PPP leadership including Sardar Javed Ayub, Sardar Abid Hussain Abid, Syed Azadar Hussain Kazmi besides, the new party office bearers including Sahibzada Mehmood Ahmed, Naseer Ahmed Advocate, Ch.Rafique Ahmed Ghorsi,Ch.AshrafAyaz Advocate, Sardar Muhammad Sameer Advocate, Maria Iqbal Tarana, Sardar Javed Khan, Anis Kashmiri,Sahibzada Fazal Rasool Tahir,Sardar Zahid Sharif,Shujaat Ali Shah Kazmi,Sardar Shakoor Siddique,Saqib Farooq and Ejaz Ahmed Khan attended the party Meeting under the chair of PPP President Ch.

Latif Akbar.

All the office bearers presented their proposals for strengthening and more activating the party at gross root level. Ch. Latif Akbar addressing the Meeting said the PPP has the honor that it has availed sincere, energetic and active workers whose sacrifices made the party deep rooted in the masses and the elements dreaming end of PPP met their political death for good, he said added.

He asserted that even today some forces are trying to push the PPP and its leadership at the wall but they will fail in their designs and he told the new office bearers that their selection has been made by the Chairman Pakistan people's party Bilawal Bhattu Zardari and he has handed over the responsibility to you that to strengthen the party and carry on the message of Shaheed Bhattu door to door.