Branch roads not be used for transportation of mines: Shahram Tarakai

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai said Tuesday that branch roads would not be used for transportation of mines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ):Minister for Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahram Khan Tarakai said Tuesday that branch roads would not be used for transportation of mines.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Roads and Overloaded Vehicles in Swabi, Mohmand and Buner districts. Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries Abdul Karim Khan, Special Assistant for Minerals Arif Ahmadzai, Special Assistant for Communications and Construction Riaz Khan, Secretary Transport, Secretary Industry, Buner, Mohmand, Swabi and Charsadda District Administrative and Police Officers also attended the meeting.

He said only those main roads which had been approved by the Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of the concerned districts in consultation with the concerned stakeholders will be used by loaded vehicles.

On the other hand, in consultation with the Department of Industries, Mines and other concerned stakeholders, site propellant machines will be installed on the roads to control the overloaded vehicles.

He directed the district administration of Swabi district that Adina Chhota Lahore Road would not be used for loading of sand and marble, alternative roads would be used for this purpose.

Committee Chairman Shahram Khan Tarkai said consultations were being made with all stakeholders for policy making so that their business continues to make roads safer and provide facilities to travelers.

Shahram Khan Taraki directed the officials of Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority to immediately provide staff for the 24-hour operation of weighing machines in Mohmand district. He instructed Deputy Commissioner Mohmand to finalize the talks with the Marble Association and Leaseholders as soon as possible.

The committee was briefed by the Deputy Commissioners and District Police Officers of different districts on the discussions held with the stakeholders in the light of which the preparation of future strategy and policy making were considered.

The Managing Director of Bank of Khyber also presented a policy to Shahram Khan Tarkai for providing transport to the leaseholders, Marble Association and Transport Association in installments and provision of machinery for marble cutting. It was informed that it would be finalized after consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

The Committee directed the Director General Minerals to submit its recommendations regarding lease allotment rules and regulations and load management to the next meeting of the committee as soon as possible after consultation with the concerned stakeholders.

Shahram Khan Tarakai directed to complete the recommendations regarding load management of roads and load control on the site as soon as possible and said that this policy would be sent to the relevant forum for approval as soon as possible.