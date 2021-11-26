Branches of BISE to be opened in Sibi, Washuk: Naseebullah Marree

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree on Friday said that steps would be taken to open new branches of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) in Sibi and Washuk within a week.

The provision of education facilities in the areas is among the priorities of the provincial government in which no hindrance will be accepted, he expressed these views while visiting the BISE.

On this occasion, Chairman BISE Prof. Yousuf Baloch gave a comprehensive briefing about the Board to the Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Khan Marree about the provision of facilities.

Prof. Yousuf Baloch said, the board was taking steps on priority basis to make all the stages of Intermediate and Secondary Education examinations online to people, instead of submitting the papers for the examinations in Quetta, the facility of submitting them in one's own area has been provided.

Minister said that the government is also initiated steps to provide education facilities in remote areas of the province. I will not accept any kind of obstruction, he warned.

He said that steps are being taken to open branches of BISE in Sibi and Washuk within a week so that the students of Sibi, Kohlu, Kachhi, Washik, Chaghi, Kharan, Dalbandin could be sent to Quetta for their small tasks.

He directed the Chairman Board and other officials to ensure the provision of all possible facilities to the students so that they would not face any difficulties.