UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Brand Pakistan' Being Developed To Promote Tourism As Customized Brand Abroad: Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 12:50 PM

'Brand Pakistan' being developed to promote tourism as customized brand abroad: Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari

National Tourism Coordination Board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the government was in process of introducing 'Brand Pakistan' to promote the country's tourism industry as a global brand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :National Tourism Coordination board (NTCB) Chairman Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari has said that the government was in process of introducing 'Brand Pakistan' to promote the country's tourism industry as a global brand.

The tenders for developing 'Brand Pakistan' had been floated and top private consultants would be hired shortly for the purpose, Zulfikar Bukhari said while addressing the 'Social Media Influencers' seminar on the other day.

The event was arranged by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to encourage v-loggers, bloggers and content producers for projecting true image of the country abroad.

The NTCB chairman said the social media influencers had pivotal role in boosting inbound tourism in Pakistan as foreign tourists relied upon the online platforms to plan their trips.

Therefore, it is imperative to tap into and utilize the social media industry to portray Pakistan's true image internationally, which could not be projected in the past, he added.

Reforms were being introduced into the PTDC to transform this organization so that it could play a leading role to promote tourism and attract local and foreign tourists.

PTDC Managing Director Syed Intikhab Alam said the National Tourism Strategy (NTS) draft had been prepared after holding multiple consultative sessions with tourism experts of public and private sectors.

He said the PTDC was arranging a consultative workshop on December 26 to get the input of the NTCB members and tourism experts for finalization of the NTS draft.

The NTS was aimed at ensuring maximum utilization of its huge resources for sustained economic growth, poverty alleviation and reduced social inequalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media December Undp PTDC Event Government Industry Top NTS Jobs

Recent Stories

OIC Strongly Condemns The Terrorist Attack in the ..

13 minutes ago

About 100,000 People in India's Assam Protested Ag ..

5 minutes ago

United Business Group (UBG) chairman urges politic ..

5 minutes ago

2 die, 8 injured in bus-truck collision

5 minutes ago

Chinese-Russian Airliner CR929 May Need Only Singl ..

5 minutes ago

How much sugar is in your food

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.