ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Brand Pakistan, an initiative of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) for promotion of the country's tourism at global level has entered its final stages, said a senior officer on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, he said the initiative was meant to promote the country's tourism industry as a customized brand at international level.

He said, PTDC had prepared a portal to promote the country's tourist attractions across the globe through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries.

"The exclusive e-portal is the part of 'Brand Pakistan' and will be launched with the initiative," he added.

The officer said that the portal would provide a world class exposure to Pakistan's tourist attractions through one click.

The portal would consist of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and give them necessary and latest information about the country's tourist attractions.

He said a ten-year road-map to invigorate tourism industry was also on the cards.

The 'National Tourism Strategy (NTS) 2020-2030' would ensure maximum utilization of its huge resources for sustained economic growth, poverty alleviation and reduced social inequalities.

He said the strategy was guided by a vision (2020-2030) that envisages, A mature, sustainable and responsible tourism industry contributing significantly to the economic development of Pakistan and the quality of life of all her people, primarily through job creation, social inclusion and economic growth.

"NTS will raise the industry's competitiveness and ensure maximum utilization of Pakistan's natural, cultural, historical and geographical assets." He said salient features of the strategy included sustained economic growth, employment creation, poverty reduction, safety and security of tourists, roads and efficient transport services, comfortable and hygienic accommodation and restaurants, value shopping, efficient telecommunication services and access to quality health services.

As a part of National Tourism strategy, he said a five-year National Tourism Strategy Action Plan (2020-2025) had also been prepared that provided a road-map for an effective implementation of the strategic efforts to boost tourism.