'Brand Pakistan' initiative on the anvil to promote tourist destinations internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :In the modern era, promotion of Pakistan's tourism at international level through digital means has become indispensable. The positive development is that the government has realized this fact in time. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, soon after coming into the power, tasked the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) to evolve a comprehensive plan for holistic promotion of the country tourism, encompassing leisure, religious, adventure, coastal and others at the international level by capturing digital market.

The PTDC, after hiring international experts, has finalized a plan which included Brand Pakistan, exclusive tourism portal, a ten-year road-map for tourism promotion and others. The programme would be rolled out soon to pave the way for promoting the country as a best tourist destination abroad , a senior officer of the PTDC told APP. Under the project , he said an initiative- Brand Pakistan- had been prepared to introduce the country as a customized brand across the globe. An exclusive tourism portal was also in final stages that meant to promote the country's tourist attractions across the world through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries. The officer said that the portal would provide a world class exposure to Pakistan's tourist attractions through one click.

The portal would consist of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and give them necessary and latest information about the country's tourist attractions.

He said a ten-year road-map to invigorate tourism industry was also on the cards. The 'National Tourism Strategy (NTS) 2020-2030' would ensure maximum utilization of its huge resources for sustained economic growth, poverty alleviation and reduced social inequalities. He said the strategy was guided by a vision (2020-2030) that envisages, a mature, sustainable and responsible tourism industry contributing significantly to the economic development of Pakistan and the quality of life of all her people, primarily through job creation, social inclusion and economic growth. "NTS will raise the industry's competitiveness and ensure maximum utilization of Pakistan's natural, cultural, historical and geographical assets." He said salient features of the strategy included sustained economic growth, employment creation, poverty reduction, safety and security of tourists, roads and efficient transport services, comfortable and hygienic accommodation and restaurants, value shopping, efficient telecommunication services and access to quality health services. As a part of National Tourism strategy, he said a five-year National Tourism Strategy Action Plan (2020-2025) had also been prepared that provided a road-map for an effective implementation of the strategic efforts to boost tourism.

