(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :President Dr. Arif Ali on Monday said that the brand of sincerity and honesty, which is Pakistan, under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the process of making.

He said, 'It is going to be a powerful country.' He stated this while addressing 10th edition awards distribution ceremony 2020 – Brand of the year awards -2020, which was held under the strict Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at the Sindh Governor House.

President Dr. Arif Ali said that the Brand Pakistan was significant and moving forward under the idea of Riyasat-e-Madina that was based on four things honesty, righteousness, intelligence and compassion.

He suggested the business community to set an example for the world through honesty.

He said that Pakistani was only nation, which fought against terrorism, sacrificed and bore the burnt of its effects with property losses.

'Sacrificed but fought,' he said adding that Pakistan provided shelter to 30 to 40 lac Afghan Muhajreens and that was also a brand.

Dr.

Alvi said that wisdom and success was also a brand. He said that it was a spirit.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan Pakistan made appropriate decisions to control the spread of coronavirus and improved its business graph in the trying times of Covid-19, when the world was busy in lockdowns.

He said that India could not handle coronavirus situation intelligently as our Prime Minister dealt with it.

The President said that these days fake news was making rounds and affecting the lives of the people. He said that in the days to come the war would be fought through fake news.

He said that they had to pick the correct and right news to avoid panic and its victim.

He said that the fake news was circulated to change the minds of the people and create negative mindset.

The President said Pakistan had already told that war was not solution to Afghan issue and only talks could bring the peace.

Earlier, the President distributed the awards.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also addressed the ceremony.