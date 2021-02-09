UrduPoint.com
Brandishing Of Arms Banned In Palai, District Malakand

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:18 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Malakand Rehan Khattak under section 144 has imposed ban on display and carrying weapons and assembling of more than five persons in Palai area district Malakand.

The ban has been enforced hence forthwith for a period of thirty days and violators would be dealt under section 188, said an official statement issued here Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

