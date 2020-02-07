UrduPoint.com
Brandishing Of Arms, Pillion Riding Banned During Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:46 PM

Brandishing of arms, pillion riding banned during polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Swabi under section 144 has imposed ban on display of weapons and pillion ridding during upcoming polio campaign commencing from February 17 in Swabi District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swabi under section 144 has imposed ban on display of weapons and pillion ridding during upcoming polio campaign commencing from February 17 in Swabi District.

The order would not apply to armed forces, police personal and officials of district administration, polio teams and security guard who would be issued permits.

The order would come into force February 17 till February 22 and violators would be prosecuted under section 188, said a official statement issued here Friday.

