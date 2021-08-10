UrduPoint.com

Brands Offering Big Sale To Celebrate Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :Various brands were offering big sales to attract costumers from twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to celebrate Independence Day with full national zeal and fervor.

It aimed at promoting branded items including designer outfits, hand bags and attires among youngsters including boys and girls ensuring maximum access of the costumers to get branded clothes at cheaper prices, Manager of a local brand, Muhammad Raza told APP on Tuesday.

He said the main purpose of promotions and sales was to advertise selected items of their brand among the masses of all social cohorts across the country.

A costumer Aiman Hamid said,"I had a wonderful experience in buying items during this Independence Day sale providing me an opportunity to get beautiful gifts for my loved ones.

" Its necessary, she said to wear theme clothes on such occasions like Independence Day as people participate in rallies and various related activities to express patriotism and love for motherland.

Another customer Bushra Ahmed said,"During the period of ongoing sale I used to stock stuff for my children for next summer season." She added that promotions at various outlets helped in buying many expensive items at an affordable prices like handbags, footwear and outfits.

People, she said should behave responsibly and avoid uncivilized manners while rushing towards various brand stores to hoard items on sale. "These promotions are not aimed at promoting a brawl among customers or let people loose their etiquette at the point of purchasing cheaper branded clothes" she said.

