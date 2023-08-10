Brands offering Independence Day discounts to customers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :With only a few days left in the Independence Day celebrations, falling on August 14, different fashion brands and outlets in the Federal capital have started offering good discounts on dresses, shoes, and other accessories to attract buyers, especially women.

Every year, famous brands offer good sales and discount offers on the occasion of Independence Day giving an opportunity to the people to buy good stocks for the next whole season.

"Buying summer dresses and other seasonal accessories at full price has become difficult for the working class during the prevailing inflation so we wait for such occasions to come", Aisha Naz, a mother of three children said.

Talking to APP, she said that "We always buy clothes for ourselves and kids at the sales offered on Independence Day and other such occasions for the next season".

Sajida Noreen, a government employee said, "I follow all the brands' pages on the social media platforms and whenever receive notification of discounts and sales on summer stuff, I rush immediately to buy these in bulk".

However, online sales have also made the shopping hassle-free while saving us from visiting markets during humid weather conditions, she added.

Asad Ali, a retailer at a famous brand shop said, the reason for offering end season sales at this time is to sell maximum summer stock due to changing weather.

It is difficult to sell the old-designed items during the next year at a good price while keeping the stock for next year in good condition is also an uphill task. So it is best to sell out maximum stock even on reduced prices, he said.

It has been observed during the last few years that many eateries and even cab-hailing services also offer special discounts during the Independence Day celebrations which are a healthy trend.

While a lot of online platforms their apps are also offering huge discounts to attract more and more customers for flourishing their business in the long run.

