Brass water fittings manufacturers seek 25% RD on Brass' scrap, waste export

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Organization for Advancement and Safeguard of Industrial Sector (OASIS) on behalf of All Pakistan Brass Water Fittings Manufacturers Association (APPLICANT) has approached National Tariff Commission (NTC) to protect the domestic industry by imposing 25% Regulatory Duty on export of their raw material such as waste and scrap of Brass.

The OASIS in its letter to the NTC said that this duty should be imposed in line with the 25% RD already imposed on export of waste and scrap of copper.

In response the NTC has sought views, suggestion and proposals from all parties having interest in the business relating to or associated with the imports, exports, manufacturing, marketing and use of waste and scrap of Brass.

The views and suggestion may be sent within four days of issuance of this public notice to the Secretary NTC, said a statement issued by the NTC here on Thursday.

A public hearing on the issue is scheduled to be held on August 6 at 11 AM in the NTC office building, the statement added.