ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the brave female journalist Rana Ayyub had exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fascist agenda and barbarism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

She tweeted on her social media account that the valiant people's resistance and efforts against oppression and evil had always been reckoned as the golden and lustrous aspect in history. Indian Muslim Female Journalist Rana Ayyub's dispensation of her duties in a daunting manner deserves acclaim." Dr Firdous said the occupied valley was turned into a jail which was barred from internet, land-line, mobile phone connectivity and any source of communication.

In such situation, the endeavour of a journalist to perform her duties was a great example of professionalism and courage, she added.

She went on to mention that Rana Ayyub had unveiled the lie of "all is well" narrative of the Modi regime in IoK along with highlighting the true situation of silence and deserted roads in the occupied valley.

She said, "The article Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi's India by Rana Ayyub has been published in the magazine the New Yorker which is the acknowledgment of her remarkable capabilities."