UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brave Journalist Rana Ayyub Exposed Modi's Fascist Agenda, Barbarism: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:05 PM

Brave journalist Rana Ayyub exposed Modi's fascist agenda, barbarism: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the brave female journalist Rana Ayyub had exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fascist agenda and barbarism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said the brave female journalist Rana Ayyub had exposed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fascist agenda and barbarism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

She tweeted on her social media account that the valiant people's resistance and efforts against oppression and evil had always been reckoned as the golden and lustrous aspect in history. Indian Muslim Female Journalist Rana Ayyub's dispensation of her duties in a daunting manner deserves acclaim." Dr Firdous said the occupied valley was turned into a jail which was barred from internet, land-line, mobile phone connectivity and any source of communication.

In such situation, the endeavour of a journalist to perform her duties was a great example of professionalism and courage, she added.

She went on to mention that Rana Ayyub had unveiled the lie of "all is well" narrative of the Modi regime in IoK along with highlighting the true situation of silence and deserted roads in the occupied valley.

She said, "The article Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi's India by Rana Ayyub has been published in the magazine the New Yorker which is the acknowledgment of her remarkable capabilities."

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Internet Mobile Jail Social Media Narendra Modi Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Gold Muslim All From Blood

Recent Stories

U.S. must make 'responsible' troops withdrawal unl ..

7 minutes ago

Suffocation claims three lives in Azad Kashmir

7 minutes ago

Railways retrieve 293.56 acres land from encroache ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Take All Necessary Steps to Ensure Secur ..

7 minutes ago

Ukraine Wants Iran's Guilty Plea Over Plane Crash ..

7 minutes ago

Khyber Medical University (KMU) multiplies seats f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.