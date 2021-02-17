UrduPoint.com
Brave Kashmiris Exposed Indian Plan Through Shutdown In Protest: Shehryar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 04:58 PM

Chairman for the parliamentary committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that by blanket shutdown and protest, the brave Kashmiri people had exposed the Indian plans aimed at misleading world opinion about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman for the parliamentary committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that by blanket shutdown and protest, the brave Kashmiri people had exposed the Indian plans aimed at misleading world opinion about the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Afridi expressed these views while addressing a national seminar regarding solidarity day with Kashmir at Women University Swabi here. Senator Waleed Iqbal, columnist Mazhar Barlas and Vice Chancellor Swabi Women University Shaheena Urooj were also present on the occasion.

Afridi said that the Indian regime had arranged a staged visit today in IIOJK but such scripted visits could never mislead the world opinion on Kashmir.

He said that such staged visits to the occupied valley could not mislead world opinion on genocide of Kashmiris by India.

"India can never mislead the world community over the atrocities being committed by Indian Illegal occupational regime against the Kashmiri people in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Shehryar Afridi urged young Kashmiris and Pakistanis to must rise to the occasion and expose the Indian evil plan to hoodwink its atrocities being committed in Kashmir.

He said that Allama Iqbal was the founder of Anjuman-e-Musalmanaan-e-Kashmir. He said that we as a nation would never forget the corruption done towards muslims by the hindus at the time of partition.

He said that Pakistan would not let Modi regime repeat what happened in history to usurp rights of Muslims.

In one of his tweets, he said that removal of military bunkers right before diplomat's visit was a staged move towards giving 'semblance of normalcy' to the envoys.

He said that truth behind this would never hide and that the world would get to know the real and ugly face of Modi's fascist hindutva rule.

In another tweet, he addressed the members of European Union, welcoming them to 'bleeding Kashmir'. He tweeted that Kashmiris were raising banners and observing a shutdown to protest the 'staged' visit of foreign envoys to IIOJK.

He said that prisoners of conscience, mass graves, half widows and pallet guns were the tools being used by Modi regime to silence Kashmiri people.

He said that Indian occupational regime in Kashmir was involved in demographic terrorism against the people of IIOJK.

He said that Indian employees of social media platforms were silencing Kashmiri voices in violation of all rules.

He said that social media platforms were curbing all such posts that expose Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He said that these violations by social media companies would not be tolerated.

He said that the world on one hand was talking about equality, freedom of expression and rising beyond race and color. However on the other hand, he said the world was silent on the incidents that were in complete violation of humanity by Indian forces in IIOJK.

He said that Kashmir Committee had been working on forming advisory boards covering all the aspects of life of people of Kashmir.

Senator Waleed Iqbal said that Pakistan would use its nuclear weapons against India if needed. He said that Allama Iqbal wrote poems depicting miseries of people of Kashmir and those miseries were still going on as a result of indian oppression in the occupied valley.

Vice chancellor of the Swabi University for� Women Shaheena Urooj Kazmi said that United Nations needed to be questioned on failure to implement dozens of resolution passed on Kashmir issue. She said that India had to be stopped on its plans of demographic changes in IIOJK.

