Brave nation to overcome problems caused by rains, floods in country, Balochistan: Samina

(@FahadShabbir)

The brave nation will quickly overcome the problems caused by rains and floods with courage and bravery. One third of the country has been affected by the recent devastating rains and floods. Balochistan is the most affected province and district Lasbela the most affected district in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The brave nation will quickly overcome the problems caused by rains and floods with courage and bravery. One third of the country has been affected by the recent devastating rains and floods. Balochistan is the most affected province and district Lasbela the most affected district in Balochistan.

As a Senator of Balochistan, I will try hard to get the approval of the special relief package from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the flood victims of Lasbela.

These views were expressed by Balochistan government's focal person for flood victims' aid, Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, during her visit to Kathor, Chanal Goth and Mouza Don villages of Bela tehsil of Lasbela district. During the visit, she met with over 200 displaced flood victim families. She distributed ration, clean drinking water and other essential items to the flood-affected families.

She mingled with the flood-affected women and children. They expressed their happiness to find her in their midst and said that Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri alone has reached us with help in this difficult time.

On this occasion, Senator Samina Zahri said, we have no perfection in what we are doing for the sake of Allah, but Allah has chosen us for this work and Allah is making us do this work.

She further said that along with food, the most important problem in the affected areas is non availability of clean drinking water posing serious risk of outbreak of diseases.

She said that the whole province had been severely affected by the recent stormy and destructive rains and floods and there was need to work without prejudice for the immediate relief and rehabilitation of the people of Balochistan.

She got information from the victims regarding relief activities. The flood victims told her that they were shifted to the temporarily shelters under their help. On which she said that the administration was continuing relief activities for the victims with limited resources. She assured them of raising her voice at every forum for their restoration and compensation of damages in the affected areas. I will try to get approval of special relief package from the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the flood victims of Lasbela, she told and added that Balochistan Awami Party was making joint efforts with allied parties in this regard. We should cooperate with the administration and the survey teams of Pakistan Army for early relief and rehabilitation as per the announcements of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Senator Samina Zehri said that Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, all the government missionary and concerned institutions were doing their work smoothly and the role played by Pakistan Army, Air Force, Navy and FC in relief activities was very important.