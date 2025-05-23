Brave Police foil terror attack in Bannu, kill 3 terrorists in Mianwali

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised the bravery and professionalism of Pakistan’s security forces after they successfully stopped a terrorist attack in Bannu and killed three terrorists in Mianwali.

According to the minister, police officers in Bannu bravely fought with a group of terrorists, preventing a serious attack on a police checkpoint.

He applauded their courage and quick action.

In a separate operation in Mianwali, officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) confronted terrorists and killed three of them. Minister Naqvi said the CTD team showed great skill and bravery, and they deserve full credit for their success.

He also said the nation is proud of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and CTD teams, who continue to fight terrorism with courage and dedication.