UrduPoint.com

Brave Polio Team Wades Through Chest Deep Rain Water To Administer Vaccine To Children In D.I.Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Brave polio team wades through chest deep rain water to administer vaccine to children in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Brave polio team members in D.I.Khan exhibited incredible level of perseverance and determination to eradicate crippling disease from the country by risking their lives to wade through chest deep rain water for delivering vaccine to target children in Union Council Marah of Tehsil Parva.

On Thursday, a video shared on social media showing three polio workers carrying vaccine bags and other equipment are wading through chest deep rain water accumulated in Marah area of Tehsil Parva in D.I.Khan.

The courageous team workers reached to their target and administered polio drops for saving them from the disease causing permanent disability to children.

"When work is worship.Polio teams in D.I.Khan wade through the water to reach children with the life-saving vaccine. Incredible level of perseverance. Always inspiring." comments Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator National Emergency Operation Center Islamabad.

"They are the true soldier for humanity who continue the campaign uninterrupted," remarked Dr. Baig on his tweeter account.

The video shared on social media received a lot of praise by netizen who appreciated the spirit and bravery of polio team by putting their own-selves in danger by passing through the accumulated rain water which also have a lot of risk like snake bite and others.

"Currently vaccination campaign started on August 15, 2022 is in progress in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to administer polio drops to 6.

2million children through involvement of 5221 teams," informs an official of District Emergency Operation Center D.I.Khan.

Talking to APP on request of not mentioning his name, the official informed that there was heavy rain in D.I.Khan as the vaccination drive started and we have to postpone second phase in the district.

The target of vaccination is D.l.Khan is 3,18000 out of which half is achieved and remaining is postponed due to heavy downpour.

The first phase was completed with full success despite heavy rains as all the teams reached to their target and administered drops.

However, the second phase is postponed for few days for the safety of the our team members who are performing duty with full honesty and dedication, not caring for ownself, the official comments.

He said"These brave polio team members will be honored with appreciation letters by our high ups in recognition of their dedication to duty and bravery." The official informed that Pakistan was close to becoming polio virus free as for more than one year from January 2021 to April 2022, no polio case was reported but sudden incidents of infection in North Waziristan affected the achievement.

However, he continued "Spirits are high and with the dedication exhibited by our team members, the polio virus will soon be wiped out from our country."

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad North Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Water Social Media Progress January April August All From Rains

Recent Stories

SNGPL head office task force takes action against ..

SNGPL head office task force takes action against gas pilferage

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in ..

Sindh Minister Saeed Ghani resigns to take part in LG polls

20 minutes ago
 Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

Jameel Ahmed appointed as new SBP governor

32 minutes ago
 ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury i ..

ECC lifts ban on import of non-essential, luxury items

55 minutes ago
 Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

Court orders Gill's health assessment from PIMS

2 hours ago
 PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt p ..

PCB presents new proposal to franchises to adopt player auction model

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.