Brave polio team wades through chest deep rain water to administer vaccine to children in D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Brave polio team members in D.I.Khan exhibited incredible level of perseverance and determination to eradicate crippling disease from the country by risking their lives to wade through chest deep rain water for delivering vaccine to target children in Union Council Marah of Tehsil Parva.

On Thursday, a video shared on social media showing three polio workers carrying vaccine bags and other equipment are wading through chest deep rain water accumulated in Marah area of Tehsil Parva in D.I.Khan.

The courageous team workers reached to their target and administered polio drops for saving them from the disease causing permanent disability to children.

"When work is worship.Polio teams in D.I.Khan wade through the water to reach children with the life-saving vaccine. Incredible level of perseverance. Always inspiring." comments Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator National Emergency Operation Center Islamabad.

"They are the true soldier for humanity who continue the campaign uninterrupted," remarked Dr. Baig on his tweeter account.

The video shared on social media received a lot of praise by netizen who appreciated the spirit and bravery of polio team by putting their own-selves in danger by passing through the accumulated rain water which also have a lot of risk like snake bite and others.

"Currently vaccination campaign started on August 15, 2022 is in progress in 29 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to administer polio drops to 6.

2million children through involvement of 5221 teams," informs an official of District Emergency Operation Center D.I.Khan.

Talking to APP on request of not mentioning his name, the official informed that there was heavy rain in D.I.Khan as the vaccination drive started and we have to postpone second phase in the district.

The target of vaccination is D.l.Khan is 3,18000 out of which half is achieved and remaining is postponed due to heavy downpour.

The first phase was completed with full success despite heavy rains as all the teams reached to their target and administered drops.

However, the second phase is postponed for few days for the safety of the our team members who are performing duty with full honesty and dedication, not caring for ownself, the official comments.

He said"These brave polio team members will be honored with appreciation letters by our high ups in recognition of their dedication to duty and bravery." The official informed that Pakistan was close to becoming polio virus free as for more than one year from January 2021 to April 2022, no polio case was reported but sudden incidents of infection in North Waziristan affected the achievement.

However, he continued "Spirits are high and with the dedication exhibited by our team members, the polio virus will soon be wiped out from our country."