Brave Rawalpindi cops martyred on May 1, 2003 remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday remembered martyred constables Muhammad Aslam and Ghulam Abbas on their death anniversary.

The two brave cops of the Rawalpindi Police were martyred in the firing of a terrorist on May 1, 2003, the police spokesman said.

Senior Rawalpindi Police officers visited the residences of martyrs, met their families to offer Fateha. They prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.

Well-dressed police contingents also presented a salute at the graves of martyrs.