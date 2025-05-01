Open Menu

Brave Rawalpindi Cops Martyred On May 1, 2003 Remembered

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Brave Rawalpindi cops martyred on May 1, 2003 remembered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Thursday remembered martyred constables Muhammad Aslam and Ghulam Abbas on their death anniversary.

The two brave cops of the Rawalpindi Police were martyred in the firing of a terrorist on May 1, 2003, the police spokesman said.

Senior Rawalpindi Police officers visited the residences of martyrs, met their families to offer Fateha. They prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah.

Well-dressed police contingents also presented a salute at the graves of martyrs.

Recent Stories

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Mult ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings opt to bat first against Multan Sultans

45 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 20 Multan Sultans Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

50 minutes ago

India blocks Javelin Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account after Pah ..

56 minutes ago
 No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation agains ..

No chance of Imran Khan’s appeal fixation against conviction this year: IHC Re ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2025

8 hours ago
Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo i ..

Pakistan Pavilion Inaugurated at GETEX 2025 Expo in Dubai

16 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

16 hours ago
 Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for ..

Meeting Between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning and Secretary General ..

16 hours ago
 Education systems must evolve to nurture creativit ..

Education systems must evolve to nurture creativity in the age of AI

16 hours ago
 Children weigh in the pros and cons of social medi ..

Children weigh in the pros and cons of social media in a fun debate at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 w ..

Majid Zakery inspires young artists at SCRF 2025 with masterclass on illustratio ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan