Brave Soldiers Of The Pakistan Army& ISI Are Sacrificing Their Lives Day And Night For The Defense Of The Country.Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2025 | 05:11 PM
The youth are the nation's capital and the pride of Pakistan, sincere role of the youth in favor of the state is of special importance for the supremacy of the state
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistani army for the integrity and survival of Pakistan.
The anti-Pakistan actions of the Khawarij are further boosting the morale of the nation, which is badly disturbing and affecting the external enemies.
He said that the youth are the nation's capital and the pride of Pakistan.The sincere role of the youth in favor of the state is of special importance for the supremacy of the state.
Enemy forces are constantly trying to achieve their goals by indoctrinating the youth against their own state, but timely monitoring by the state's guardians is of utmost importance to thwart these enemy intentions.
