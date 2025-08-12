Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday hailed Pakistan’s youth as the nation’s most valuable asset and the driving force behind its development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday hailed Pakistan’s youth as the nation’s most valuable asset and the driving force behind its development and prosperity.

In his message on International Youth Day, Abbasi emphasized that the country’s stability and progress are rooted in the courage and talent of its young people. “Unlocking their full potential is essential for sustained national growth,” he said.

Abbasi reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to youth empowerment, calling it a cornerstone of national strength. “Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, we are working to ensure that every young Pakistani has access to quality education, meaningful employment, and robust skill development opportunities,” he stated.

He noted that major government initiatives focused on youth—spanning skills development, entrepreneurship, and technology—are currently underway.

In line with this national momentum, Pakistan Railways stands in solidarity with the youth, recognizing them as the true engine powering the country’s advancement.

Every young Pakistani embodies the promise of success and prosperity, Abbasi remarked.

The government is unwavering in its resolve to transform their aspirations into reality and elevate Pakistan to new heights.