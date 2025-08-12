Open Menu

Brave, Talented Youth Key To National Prosperity: Minister For Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published August 12, 2025 | 11:20 PM

Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi

Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday hailed Pakistan’s youth as the nation’s most valuable asset and the driving force behind its development and prosperity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Tuesday hailed Pakistan’s youth as the nation’s most valuable asset and the driving force behind its development and prosperity.

In his message on International Youth Day, Abbasi emphasized that the country’s stability and progress are rooted in the courage and talent of its young people. “Unlocking their full potential is essential for sustained national growth,” he said.

Abbasi reaffirmed the government’s firm commitment to youth empowerment, calling it a cornerstone of national strength. “Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, we are working to ensure that every young Pakistani has access to quality education, meaningful employment, and robust skill development opportunities,” he stated.

He noted that major government initiatives focused on youth—spanning skills development, entrepreneurship, and technology—are currently underway.

In line with this national momentum, Pakistan Railways stands in solidarity with the youth, recognizing them as the true engine powering the country’s advancement.

Every young Pakistani embodies the promise of success and prosperity, Abbasi remarked.

The government is unwavering in its resolve to transform their aspirations into reality and elevate Pakistan to new heights.

Recent Stories

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat ..

UAE firefighting team begins operations to combat Albania wildfires

9 minutes ago
 Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation o ..

Jordan reaffirms support for Syria, preservation of its sovereignty, unity

24 minutes ago
 AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for s ..

AJK PM pays rich tribute to security forces for successful operations in Baloch ..

38 seconds ago
 Railways Minister orders disciplinary action again ..

Railways Minister orders disciplinary action against negligent Moosa Pak–Awan ..

39 seconds ago
 All security institutions committed to flush out t ..

All security institutions committed to flush out terrorism: Federal Minister for ..

41 seconds ago
 Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for ..

Leadership, innovation among youth inevitable for progress; says Shaza Fatima

42 seconds ago
Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture ..

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Division, Aurangzeb Khan Khic ..

44 seconds ago
 International warning of famine in Gaza amidst cal ..

International warning of famine in Gaza amidst calls for urgent action

2 hours ago
 UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 ..

UAE carries out 69th airdrop of aid, delivers 500 tonnes of food aid into Gaza

2 hours ago
 Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, su ..

Expediting crackdown against illegal slaughter, substandard meat directed

4 minutes ago
 Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: ..

Brave, talented youth key to national prosperity: Minister for Railways Muhammad ..

4 minutes ago
 Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Indep ..

Chiniot police ensure foolproof security for Independence Day

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan